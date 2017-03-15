Police searching for suspects in arme...

Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of an Idaho Falls Subway

19 hrs ago

The suspects entered Subway at 955 E. 17th St. around 10:45 p.m. and demanded money, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen. Mike Manwill, the Subway owner, tells EastIdahoNews.com one of the suspects held a gun to an employees face and forced him to the ground.

Idaho Falls, ID

