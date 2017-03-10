Parolee mentoring program gaining app...

Parolee mentoring program gaining applicants

Friday Mar 10

Parolees need a helping hand once they get out of prison, even if they seem like they don't want one. Derek Emery attended a recent mentorship training in Idaho Falls put on by the Idaho Department of Correction to find an inmate who's set to be released and help them transition into civilian life.

