Officers' Civil Service lawsuit moves forward
Judge Alan Stephens has blocked an attempt by the city of Idaho Falls to throw out a lawsuit filed by seven police officers, alleging the Idaho Falls Police Department violated Civil Service Rules regarding promotions. The suit stems from the allegation that Chief Mark McBride violated Civil Service Rules by unilaterally removing two officers who had earned top marks on the civil service exam from the promotion list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
