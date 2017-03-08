Office of Environmental Managemen Crews at the DOE Idaho Site Complete Transuranic Waste Retrieval
For more than 20 years, a gigantic building - covering seven acres of land at the U.S. Department of Energy 's Idaho site - has been the temporary storage location for hundreds of thousands of containers filled with radioactively contaminated materials. About the size of an aircraft carrier, the Transuranic Storage Area-Retrieval Enclosure covered an earthen berm that protected more than 50,000 cubic meters of metal drums and boxes containing transuranic waste.
