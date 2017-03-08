Office of Environmental Managemen Crews at the DOE Idaho Site Complete Transuranic Waste Retrieval

For more than 20 years, a gigantic building - covering seven acres of land at the U.S. Department of Energy 's Idaho site - has been the temporary storage location for hundreds of thousands of containers filled with radioactively contaminated materials. About the size of an aircraft carrier, the Transuranic Storage Area-Retrieval Enclosure covered an earthen berm that protected more than 50,000 cubic meters of metal drums and boxes containing transuranic waste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.