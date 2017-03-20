Man gets up to 25 years for injury crash

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. on Monday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to two to 25 years in prison for fleeing police in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash which seriously injured his passenger. William Stebelton, 35, pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to felony eluding, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and an enhancement charge of inflicting great bodily injury.

