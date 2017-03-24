Liberty Festival canceled
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that its annual Liberty Festival on the Falls is canceled this year. The festival, which draws thousands of attendees to the greenbelt, is usually held July 4. With food and craft vendors, it serves as a primer to the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show, billed as one of the largest pyrotechnic displays in the West.
