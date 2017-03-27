Lawmakers Approve $90 Million for New...

Lawmakers Approve $90 Million for New Research Centers

Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Idaho lawmakers have approved the use of $90 million worth of bonds for the construction of two new buildings at a federal research facility in Idaho Falls. A resolution to fund the Cybercore Integration Center and the Collaborative Computing Center at the Idaho National Laboratory in passed the House on March 28 with overwhelming support, the Post Register reported .

Idaho Falls, ID

