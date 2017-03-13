IFHS junior excels in studies, music
On top of three Advanced Placement classes, maintaining a 4.0 GPA and participating in band at Idaho Falls High School, Sarah Traynor finds time to participate in extracurricular activities. The 16-year-old junior plays the trumpet in band and orchestra, as well as piano and vocals.
