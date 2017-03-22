IF short-term rental ordinance proposed

IF short-term rental ordinance proposed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Post Register

A proposed Idaho Falls short-term rental ordinance would provide latitude to homeowners who rent out their spaces using services such as Airbnb or VBRO. The ordinance coincides with a Legislature bill that creates a taxation base for short-term rentals while removing local authority over whether or not to allow them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) 8 hr Jacky 21
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Mar 20 Billy 44
Incest video Mar 14 Jay 1
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb 21 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb 21 WOW 26
Any green? Feb 20 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC