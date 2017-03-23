Idaho man who didn't match DNA from killing is freed
Christopher Tapp smiles during his post conviction relief hearing at the Bonneville Courthouse in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Tapp, who experts say was coerced into a false murder confession, is now free after spending half of his life behind bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|13 hr
|Jacky
|21
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Mar 20
|Billy
|44
|Incest video
|Mar 14
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC