Idaho House tussle interrupts budget debate
A typically mundane debate over budget appropriations on the Idaho House floor turned briefly combative when members began accusing each other of impugning their intentions. Rep. Wendy Horman, a Republican from Idaho Falls, objected Wednesday to Rep. Ron Nate, a Republican from Rexburg, while he argued the state should not approve the Idaho Lottery budget bill because he believes the state should be using that money to increase teacher pay.
