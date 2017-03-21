Idaho Falls police chief to retire
Mayor Rebecca Casper said Chief Mark McBride doesn't have an exact retirement date set, but plans to step down at the end of the summer. Under the Public Employment Retirement System of Idaho retirees receive benefits marked by their last highest paid salary.
