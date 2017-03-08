Idaho Falls firefighters honored for ...

Idaho Falls firefighters honored for saving boy in capsized boat

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Members of the Idaho Falls Fire Department were honored last week for saving a 4-year-old boy who became trapped in a boat after it overturned on the Snake River last spring. "The boat had capsized in the river below the falls with people in the water and a child trapped below the boat," Idaho Falls Fire Battalion Chief Lance Johnson says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Mar 7 bss 45
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Feb 27 Joey 20
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb 21 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb 21 WOW 26
Any green? Feb 20 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb 19 Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb 10 just weird 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bonneville County was issued at March 10 at 2:21PM MST

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,469,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC