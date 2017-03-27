I.F. man sent on rider for eluding, felony DUI
District Judge Joel Tingey on Monday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to a rider program for a report he drove while drunk and sideswiped a patrol car during a pursuit. Alejandro Rodriguez pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to felony eluding, third or subsequent felony DUI and an enhancement felony DUI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Mar 23
|Jacky
|21
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Mar 20
|Billy
|44
|Incest video
|Mar 14
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC