I.F. man sent on rider for eluding, f...

I.F. man sent on rider for eluding, felony DUI

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

District Judge Joel Tingey on Monday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to a rider program for a report he drove while drunk and sideswiped a patrol car during a pursuit. Alejandro Rodriguez pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to felony eluding, third or subsequent felony DUI and an enhancement felony DUI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Mar 23 Jacky 21
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Mar 20 Billy 44
Incest video Mar 14 Jay 1
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC