I.F. man gets rider for rape of 14-year-old girl
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. on Monday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to a rider program for rape of a 14-year-old girl. Christian Van Carter, 20, pleaded guilty Nov. 28 to rape when the victim is younger than 16 and the perpetrator is 18 or older.
