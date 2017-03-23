How many innocent people go to prison?

How many innocent people go to prison?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

The recent release of Chris Tapp after he spent 20 years in prison for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls begs the question: Is this case unique? Assuming Tapp is innocent , how many others are serving time for crimes they didn't commit? No system is perfect, including the criminal justice system, and people have long recognized the fact that innocent people do in fact go to prison. As Learned Hand , a prominent judge of the early 20th century, said: "Our procedure has been always haunted by the ghost of an innocent man convicted."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Thu Jacky 21
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Mar 20 Billy 44
Incest video Mar 14 Jay 1
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bonneville County was issued at March 24 at 11:11AM MDT

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,802,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC