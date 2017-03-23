How many innocent people go to prison?
The recent release of Chris Tapp after he spent 20 years in prison for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls begs the question: Is this case unique? Assuming Tapp is innocent , how many others are serving time for crimes they didn't commit? No system is perfect, including the criminal justice system, and people have long recognized the fact that innocent people do in fact go to prison. As Learned Hand , a prominent judge of the early 20th century, said: "Our procedure has been always haunted by the ghost of an innocent man convicted."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Jacky
|21
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Mar 20
|Billy
|44
|Incest video
|Mar 14
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC