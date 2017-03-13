Highway crews wary of cracks in weste...

Highway crews wary of cracks in western Wyoming highway

1 hr ago Read more: KSL-TV

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is keeping an eye on deep cracks opening up in a highway through a landslide zone in western Wyoming. The cracks in U.S. Highway 26/89 through Snake River Canyon measure up to 4 inches wide and 2 feet deep.

