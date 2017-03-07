Guest column: Comment tonight on STRs

Short term rentals in Idaho Falls might have a niche market, but keep them out of residence park zones, writes Ginger Swank. Short Term Rentals , redefining "Lodging" and adding STRs to the residence park zone is on the agenda for the Idaho Falls Planning Commission Public Hearing Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. in the City Annex Council Chambers, 680 Park Avenue.

