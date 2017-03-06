Grammy-Nominated duo to perform in I.F.

On Monday, August 21, 2017, Idaho Falls residents will join millions of Americans as we gaze at the sky to witness a phenomenon that occurs on average once every 375 years in any one location on earth - The Great American Total Solar Eclipse. Not only has the city of Idaho Falls been designated an "Official NASA Observation Site" for the eclipse, but locals and guests will experience the excitement of this celestial event in classic Idaho Falls style with music provided by County Music Awards "Duo of the Year" and Grammy-nominated "Best Country Duo/Group Performance," Brothers Osborne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.