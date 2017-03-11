Get out: Ways to spend your Saturday

Get out: Ways to spend your Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

The 37th annual Idaho Falls School District 91 musical runs at 7 p.m. today, Monday and Tuesday at the Compass Academy Auditorium, 955 Garfield St. District secondary students put on a play yearly, tasked with either the set design, music, lighting and sound, acting, production or makeup. This year's play is a rendition of "My Fair Lady," a popular '50s Broadway performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Mar 7 bss 45
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Feb 27 Joey 20
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb 21 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb 21 WOW 26
Any green? Feb 20 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb 19 Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb 10 just weird 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bonneville County was issued at March 10 at 2:21PM MST

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC