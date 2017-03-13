Four Handguns Discovered in Outbound ...

Four Handguns Discovered in Outbound Luggage in Five Days at Idaho Airports

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Security officials at the Boise Airport say they discovered three firearms in the luggage of three passengers-two of them on Sunday. An additional firearm was discovered in a handbag of a passenger at the airport in Idaho Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) 6 hr spelliccia 48
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Feb 27 Joey 20
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb 21 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb 21 WOW 26
Any green? Feb 20 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb 19 Blinky1235 1
Destiny Speirs Feb '17 just weird 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bonneville County was issued at March 13 at 11:48AM MDT

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC