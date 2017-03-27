Fireworks show to proceed
The 2017 Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show is still scheduled to proceed, according to a statement from Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot, even if this year's Liberty Festival on the Falls isn't. VanderSloot announced in October that the July 4 show would no longer be held at its traditional location near the John's Hole Bridge.
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
