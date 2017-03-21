'Faith-Healing' Bill Passes Through I...

'Faith-Healing' Bill Passes Through Idaho Senate Panel on 5-4 Vote

Faith, particularly Christianity, was a main topic of discussion early Monday at the Idaho Statehouse. With legislative leadership hoping to wrap up the 2017 session by week's end, lawmakers wrestled with one of the most controversial issues of this or any other session: faith healing.

