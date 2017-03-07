Ex employee accused of starting fire behind Brady's
A former Brady's employee is accused of starting a fire behind the business that caused about $120,000 in damage. Idaho Falls Police on Monday arrested 41-year-old Jason Schlegel for a report he started a fire at the business that destroyed two trucks and caused damage to multiple hot tubs and hot tub covers.
