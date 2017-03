Deal could release Idaho man from prison 20 mins ago

Flood Warning issued March 21 at 11:49AM MDT expiring March 22 at 11:36PM MDT in effect for: Washington Flood Warning issued March 21 at 11:49AM MDT expiring March 28 at 4:13AM MDT in effect for: Washington Flood Warning issued March 21 at 11:49AM MDT expiring March 28 at 4:13AM MDT in effect for: Malheur Flood Warning issued March 20 at 5:44PM MDT expiring March 21 at 9:48AM MDT in effect for: Ada, Canyon Flood Warning issued March 20 at 10:08PM MDT expiring March 26 at 7:58AM MDT in effect for: Wallowa Flood Warning issued March 19 at 6:38AM MDT expiring March 23 at 4:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko Flood Warning issued March 21 at 2:33AM MDT expiring March 22 at 2:33AM MDT in effect for: Elko Flood Warning issued March 21 at 1:23AM MDT expiring March 22 at 1:22AM MDT in effect for: Elko Flood Warning issued March 20 at 7:16AM MDT expiring March 23 at 11:12PM MDT in effect for: Gem IDAHO ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIVI.