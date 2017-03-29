Davis rumored to be on U.S. attorney ...

Davis rumored to be on U.S. attorney short list

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

An emotional moment in the waning hours of the 2017 legislative session has poured fuel on smouldering rumors that an eastern Idaho lawmaker is under consideration to head up federal law enforcement in the Gem State. After the Senate had dealt with all the remaining legislation on its calendar Wednesday, the body began moving toward finally adjourning for the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Mar 23 Jacky 21
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Mar 20 Billy 44
Incest video Mar 14 Jay 1
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bonneville County was issued at March 29 at 2:44PM MDT

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,915,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC