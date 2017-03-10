Convicted sex offender retried after ...

Convicted sex offender retried after appeal

An Idaho Falls man who won an appeal claiming a mistrial when he was convicted of molesting three girls was retried this week and convicted once again Thursday. Jeffrey Dunn, 56, originally was convicted by a jury in November 2013 of molesting three girls over several years.

