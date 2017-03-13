Convicted felon imprisoned for having...

Convicted felon imprisoned for having firearm

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. on Monday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to two to five years in prison concurrent to his previous prison term of two to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dillon Price, 22, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

