Conjoined twins return to Idaho
Eastern Idaho parents Nick and Chelsea Torres are home with their newborn conjoined twins after a six-day drive from Texas. Nampa TV station KIVI reports the twins, Callie and Carter, are healthy so doctors aren't going to try to separate them right now.
