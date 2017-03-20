Conjoined twins return to Idaho

5 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Eastern Idaho parents Nick and Chelsea Torres are home with their newborn conjoined twins after a six-day drive from Texas. Nampa TV station KIVI reports the twins, Callie and Carter, are healthy so doctors aren't going to try to separate them right now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

