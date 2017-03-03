Civil lawsuit against IFPD dismissed
A civil lawsuit alleging Idaho Falls Police officers used excessive force and made racially disparaging remarks during an August 2013 incident has been dismissed. Nearly four years after the incident at a child's birthday party, the case has been dismissed because the plaintiffs did not appear for deposition hearings and claimed bankruptcy as an inability to afford attorney fees.
