Civic revitalization proposal laid out
The Civic Auditorium Committee may have a written revitalization proposal for the aging entertainment venue ready for the Idaho Falls City Council by May. The committee, comprised of city staff and Idaho Falls Arts Council representatives, will largely base the proposal off a long-term plan presented to the city council March 20. In that plan the auditorium is renamed the "Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts." The Civic Auditorium opened alongside Idaho Falls Senior High School in 1953.
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
