Civic revitalization proposal laid out

Civic revitalization proposal laid out

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

The Civic Auditorium Committee may have a written revitalization proposal for the aging entertainment venue ready for the Idaho Falls City Council by May. The committee, comprised of city staff and Idaho Falls Arts Council representatives, will largely base the proposal off a long-term plan presented to the city council March 20. In that plan the auditorium is renamed the "Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts." The Civic Auditorium opened alongside Idaho Falls Senior High School in 1953.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Mar 23 Jacky 21
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Mar 20 Billy 44
Incest video Mar 14 Jay 1
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC