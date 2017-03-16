Car pulled from Salmon River after pre-Christmas crash
Members of a dive team from Bonneville County Sheriff's Office used a boat and wore drysuits to hook a cable to the submerged car in the still-cold Salmon River. Photos courtesy Troy Saffle IDEQ A member of the dive team sits on the car's roof and pulls on a line in preparation for hooking a cable onto the car.
