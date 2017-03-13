Callie and Carter, conjoined twins are coming home
Conjoined twin girls Callie and Carter are currently headed home with their parents Nick and Chelsea Torres and their older brother Jaysin. The couple will stay in Idaho Falls with Nick's mother until they can get back on their feet.
