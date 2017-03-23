Bill threatening Idaho transit systems introduced, then killed - Thu, 23 Mar 2017 PST
An influential southern Idaho lawmaker introduced last-minute legislation Thursday that would have undermined regional transit authorities around the state, including CityLink in North Idaho, but by the end of the day, the bill was dead. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, pushed the bill in the House Ways and Means Committee early in the morning, to prevent highway districts and other government entities, other than cities or counties, from participating in or contributing to regional transportation authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|16 hr
|Jacky
|21
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Mar 20
|Billy
|44
|Incest video
|Mar 14
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC