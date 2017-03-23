Bill threatening Idaho transit systems introduced, then killed - Thu, 23 Mar 2017 PST

Bill threatening Idaho transit system...

An influential southern Idaho lawmaker introduced last-minute legislation Thursday that would have undermined regional transit authorities around the state, including CityLink in North Idaho, but by the end of the day, the bill was dead. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, pushed the bill in the House Ways and Means Committee early in the morning, to prevent highway districts and other government entities, other than cities or counties, from participating in or contributing to regional transportation authorities.

