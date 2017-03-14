Auditorium District board filing deadline is Friday

Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to apply for four open seats on the Idaho Falls Auditorium District board up for election in mid-May. The seats open for four years are currently held by Mike Lehto and Mick Ohman. Lehto was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Bob Everhart, and Ohman was appointed to the board in October 2016 to fill the vacancy left by Ryan Meikle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.