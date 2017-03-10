Arts Council announces Annual Awards
The Idaho Falls Arts Council is honoring three individuals for their achievement and support of the arts with its 2017 Annual Arts Awards. The awards will be presented prior to "Menopause - The Musical," which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 17 at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. Thomas Heuser is in his sixth year as musical director for the Idaho Falls Symphony.
