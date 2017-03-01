Ahlquist launches GOP campaign for go...

Ahlquist launches GOP campaign for governor

Tommy Ahlquist launches his campaign for governor of Idaho, on the 17th floor of the Zions Bank building in downtown Boise, March 1, 2017. Tommy Ahlquist launched his Republican campaign for governor today, addressing close to 400 people closely crowded into the 17th-floor conference room of the Zions Bank building in downtown Boise, which Ahlquist's company built.

