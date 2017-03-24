4-H reaches beyond the farm with Lego robots

Kathy Corgatelli NeVille / for Farm & Ranch From left, Scott Andersen, 6, and Artimis Glick, 7, listen to Alaena Wilfong, University of Idaho Extension educator, of Idaho Falls, give them instructions in building a robot from Legos during a day camp held at the 4-H office all week. The camp began Monday and concludes this afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.