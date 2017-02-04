Zoo accepting applications for teen v...

Zoo accepting applications for teen volunteers

Looking for a way to bolster that college application? The Idaho Falls Zoo offers a volunteer education program for teens younger than 18. Junior Zoo Crew participants assist staff and work at information stations, among other duties, throughout the zoo. The competitive program accepts a limited number of applicants who must submit by April 3 to be considered, said an Idaho Falls city news release.

