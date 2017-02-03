Toxic plant kills 8 elk in Idaho

Toxic plant kills 8 elk in Idaho

Eight elk found dead in Idaho Falls had all eaten a toxic plant and officials are now asking homeowners to remove the shrub from their yards. The animals were discovered in the Rimrock Estates area earlier this week, according to local Idaho Fish and Game Department spokesman Gregg Losinski.

