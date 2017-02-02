Tax cut bill clears House
"Every individual in this state who pays income taxes gets a reduction out of this bill," said Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, the lead sponsor of the bill. The bill would exempt the first $750 of every Idahoan's taxable income from taxation, and it would reduce Idaho's top marginal income tax rate from 7.4 percent to 7.2 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Feb 1
|Olivia
|41
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Jan 28
|Buckey
|98
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC