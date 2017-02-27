Snack inventor to speak in I.F.

Richard P. Montanez, the "innoventor" of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, will speak March 9 at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. A Mexican immigrant and a high school dropout, Montanez started his PepsiCo career at Frito- Lay in 1976 as a janitor in its Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., plant. According to an article on the website Liftable, Montanez had been inspired by a message from the company's president imploring employees to "act like an owner."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.