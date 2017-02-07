Skyline wins Souper Bowl

Skyline wins Souper Bowl

The 12th annual Souper Bowl tally is in, and Idaho Falls School District 91 high schools collected more than 140,000 items for local food banks and soup kitchens. Skyline High School collected 100,297 items, split between monetary and physical food donations, while Idaho Falls High School collected 44,400 items.

