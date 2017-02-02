Risch's Boise staffers lock office doors
Locals contact congressmen about Trump picks Area residents also have taken their concerns about the Trump administration to the Idaho Falls offices of their congressmen. Janalee Nelson, staff assistant for Sen. Mike Crapo's Idaho Falls office, said she received 40 calls on Wednesday and 28 as of Thursday afternoon protesting President Donald Trump's nomination of Betsy DeVos for secretary of education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Feb 1
|Olivia
|41
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Jan 28
|Buckey
|98
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC