Report: Idaho public lands illegally sold

A report jointly released Wednesday by the Idaho Conservation League and The Wilderness Society suggests that the Idaho Department of Lands sold hundreds of thousands of acres of state land to private interests in violation of the state Constitution over the course of roughly a century. The information comes in a follow-up to a 2016 report , where The Wilderness Society documented that nearly half of Idaho's public endowment lands have been sold since the state received them upon being granted statehood.

