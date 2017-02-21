Pre-K hearing: 'The evidence is compe...

Pre-K hearing: 'The evidence is compelling'

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Basin School District Superintendent John McFarlane discusses pre-K education with the Idaho Senate Education Committee at a well-attended, but rushed, informational hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. From a longtime judge to a kindergarten teacher from Kuna to the state's lieutenant governor, from a school superintendent from Idaho City to a bank chairman from Pocatello, an array of presenters told the Senate Education Committee this afternoon that the best thing Idaho could do for its kids, its workforce and its economy is to invest in early childhood education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Wed Jacky 18
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Tue Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Tue WOW 26
Any green? Mon Yadayada 1
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Feb 19 James 43
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb 19 Blinky1235 1
Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15) Feb 18 iliketurtles 105
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC