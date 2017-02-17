McGeachin, Loertscher: 'Not one ounce...

McGeachin, Loertscher: 'Not one ounce of truth' in 'affidavit'

A former House committee secretary who claims she overheard an offensive conversation between then-House Assistant Majority leader Scott Bedke and Tom Perry, then an attorney for Gov. Butch Otter, during testimony at a 2012 House committee hearing, claimed in an "affidavit" that she provided to Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and two far right news outlets that then-Rep. Janice McGeachin, R-Idaho Falls, heard the conversation, was offended and felt threatened by Perry, and could corroborate her story. But McGeachin says the woman's report is false.

