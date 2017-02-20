Magistrate shuffle bill dies
The Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee voted unanimously Monday to kill a bill that would remove the requirement that every county in the state have a magistrate judge. The issue is of prime importance in Bonneville County, and in nearby rural counties such as Butte and Clark.
