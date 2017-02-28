INL buildings clear first obstacle
An effort to fund the construction of two new education and research facilities associated with Idaho National Laboratory cleared its first major legislative hurdle Tuesday. The resolution would allow the Idaho State Building Authority to float $90 million in bonds to pay for two proposed facilities, which INL would pay back through a lease.
