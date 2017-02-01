Idaho spending $650,000 to feed elk, ...

Idaho spending $650,000 to feed elk, deer and antelope

This Jan. 25, 2017 photo provided by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game shows a F&G employee feeding elk near Hailey, Idaho. Idaho is spending about $650,000 this winter to feed elk, deer and antelope at 110 sites around the southern half of the state.

